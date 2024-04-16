BARRIE
    • Here's how you can make a difference in your neighborhood this spring

    Litter is pictured on the ground. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette) Litter is pictured on the ground. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Nathan Denette)
    It's time to clean up neighbourhoods and create beautiful surroundings for everyone by participating in Barrie's Spring into Clean event.

    "Removing the litter that's been hidden under snow is an important part of preserving, protecting, and sharing our world," said Kate Ellis, manager of recreation and culture programs and special events with the City of Barrie.

    Spring into Clean takes place during Earth Week. Residents are encouraged to clean up and participate in promoting environmental awareness and social responsibility.

    The City reported that 6.47 tonnes of litter were collected last year by an estimated 17,000 participants.

    April 19 to 22:

    Corporate Cleanup Days

    Businesses can participate by registering to clean up a local public space, such as a ravine, trail or park near their business.

    School Participation Days

    Elementary and high school students are encouraged to participate in the community cleanup project by cleaning their property and local parklands. After registration, schools will receive garbage bags and gloves for students to clean the schoolyard and surrounding public areas.

    April 20 to 21:

    Community Cleanup Days

    Residents can clean up local public spaces such as neighbourhood parks, ravines, or trails by registering. Everyone will receive collection bags, and the garbage will be collected at pre-determined designated drop-off areas.

    "I encourage everyone to find a way to participate in this year's Spring into Clean events. Responsible, informed, committed action makes a difference for everyone," said Ellis.

    Registration will take place between April 19 to 22.

