Here's how you can make a difference in your neighborhood this spring
It's time to clean up neighbourhoods and create beautiful surroundings for everyone by participating in Barrie's Spring into Clean event.
"Removing the litter that's been hidden under snow is an important part of preserving, protecting, and sharing our world," said Kate Ellis, manager of recreation and culture programs and special events with the City of Barrie.
Spring into Clean takes place during Earth Week. Residents are encouraged to clean up and participate in promoting environmental awareness and social responsibility.
The City reported that 6.47 tonnes of litter were collected last year by an estimated 17,000 participants.
April 19 to 22:
Corporate Cleanup Days
Businesses can participate by registering to clean up a local public space, such as a ravine, trail or park near their business.
School Participation Days
Elementary and high school students are encouraged to participate in the community cleanup project by cleaning their property and local parklands. After registration, schools will receive garbage bags and gloves for students to clean the schoolyard and surrounding public areas.
April 20 to 21:
Community Cleanup Days
Residents can clean up local public spaces such as neighbourhood parks, ravines, or trails by registering. Everyone will receive collection bags, and the garbage will be collected at pre-determined designated drop-off areas.
"I encourage everyone to find a way to participate in this year's Spring into Clean events. Responsible, informed, committed action makes a difference for everyone," said Ellis.
Registration will take place between April 19 to 22.
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Liberals aim to hit the brakes on car theft with new criminal offences
The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime, as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Liberals to dole out five years worth of carbon rebates to businesses
Small- and medium-sized business owners are set to receive a long-awaited refund from Ottawa, which was holding onto billions of dollars while it sorted out a way to deliver them their carbon pricing rebates.
Feds offer $5B in Indigenous loan guarantees, fall $420B short on infrastructure asks
The federal government is providing up to $5 billion in loan guarantees to help Indigenous communities invest in natural resource and energy products. But when it comes to a promise to close what advocates say is a sprawling Indigenous infrastructure gap, Ottawa is short more than $420 billion.
BREAKING Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Kitchener
Grand River Rocks time in new home is limited
Grand River Rocks will have limited time in their new home on Victoria Street North, after Kitchener City Council officially approved the rezoning of the property to allow for a condo development.
Cost of policing St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo estimated at $318,000 this year
Waterloo Regional Police Services has released the estimated total cost for the St. Patrick’s Day weekend in the city of Waterloo.
-
Brantford police looking for pickpocket suspects
Brantford police are investigating a series of personal thefts and are seeking information from the public to identify the people responsible.
London
BREAKING Fatal crash on Highway 401 claims 1 life, eastbound lanes closed
A two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a transport truck on Highway 401 south of London, Ont. has resulted in one fatality Tuesday afternoon, with police warning motorists to expect delays in the area.
'It’s pretty messed up': Vaping and vandalism continue to impact high school students and staff across the region
It’s an issue affecting local high schools across the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB).
'Not worth it': London, Ont. driver charged after travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401
A driver from London will have to find alternative transportation after an OPP officer clocked them travelling nearly 200 km/h on Highway 401 over the weekend.
Windsor
Landlord group to appeal court decision over residential rental bylaw
A group of landlords contesting the city’s new residential rental licensing bylaw is appealing a recent court decision.
-
'He’s done great things': incarcerated Windsorite works to make prison more culturally sensitive for fellow inmates
The ‘faint hope’ hearing of Ali Al-Shammari, 38, continued Tuesday in Superior court.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. driver missing after vehicle pulled into creek
Rescue crews are searching for a man reported missing on the weekend after the vehicle he was driving was pulled into a creek near the Quebec border in northern Ontario.
-
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
-
The zipper is back: Early start to road construction season in Sudbury
City officials in Sudbury say construction season started early this year thanks to the warm weather this spring.
Sault Ste. Marie
YMCA in the Sault ceasing operations next month
The YMCA of Sault Ste. Marie is selling its building and ceasing operations in May.
-
Sault driver was doing 108 km/h in a 60 km/h zone: police
Police in Sault Ste. Marie have charged a 26-year-old with stunt driving following an incident Tuesday morning.
-
Northern Ont. colleges on impact of international student cap
Here is a look at how some northern Ontario colleges are being affected by the new Canadian immigration policy that has reduced the number of new international students.
Ottawa
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 New funding for NAC, no cash for OC Transpo in federal budget
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at four things in the federal budget that will have an impact on the city of Ottawa.
Toronto
BREAKING Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
-
WATCH Toronto woman has close encounter with coyote near Ontario Place
A Toronto woman is warning others to be on the lookout after a coyote approached her while she was sitting on a park bench near Ontario Place last weekend.
-
Montreal
Quebec's refusal to deliver English presentation to parents raises questions about language law
Quebec's education ministry says it is working on clarifying directives on when officials can communicate with the public in a language other than French.
-
Teenagers' screen time has dropped post-pandemic: Montreal Public Health
Teenagers are showing post-pandemic improvements when it comes to screen time, according to a new study published Tuesday by Montreal Public Health.
-
Quebec court approves class action alleging opioid makers misled users about risks
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against 16 pharmaceutical companies that are alleged to have misled consumers about the efficacy and dangers of opioid medications.
Atlantic
500 Newfoundlanders wound up on the same cruise and it turned into a rocking kitchen party
A Celebrity Apex cruise to the Caribbean this month turned into a rocking Newfoundland kitchen party when hundreds of people from Canada's easternmost province happened to be booked on the same ship.
-
4 people charged in connection with N.S. man’s 2022 death
The Nova Scotia RCMP says four people have been charged following a man’s homicide two years ago.
-
Halifax Transit bus involved in three-vehicle crash in city’s downtown
A portion of Barrington Street has reopened after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
-
-
'It's troubling': Winnipeg sports memorabilia store target of three break-ins
One Winnipeg sports memorabilia shop has been the target of multiple break-ins and is now looking to recover some stolen property.
Calgary
Kingpins or go-betweens? Jurors hear closing arguments in Coutts blockade trial
A Crown prosecutor making the case against three men charged with mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., told jurors Tuesday they don’t have to determine the accused were kingpins of the protest in order find them guilty.
-
Calgary police catch driver travelling more than 100 km/h over the speed limit
Calgary police say the driver of a BMW was given a summons for a mandatory court appearance after being caught travelling more than double the speed limit.
-
96-year-old volunteer among those celebrated by Calgary Public Library
The Calgary Public Library is celebrating three special volunteers who have been lending a helping hand for more than 50 years.
-
Here's how Edmonton is preparing to battle wildfire season
The City of Edmonton says it's ready to take on wildfire season as another dry spring causes grass fires and bans in the capital region.
-
Pipeline involved in wildland fire, Yellowhead County says
A pipeline was involved in a wildfire in western Alberta on Tuesday, Yellowhead County says.
-
Ice District watch parties return for Oilers playoffs
The Edmonton Oilers are bringing back watch parties inside and outside Rogers Place when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin in the coming days.
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
-
HRF, Municipal Hail Insurance teaming up to bring latest technology to Regina General Hospital
Municipal Hail Insurance and the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) has teamed up to raise money for upgrades to the Mosaic Heart Centre at the Regina General Hospital (RGH).
-
'They want to be at the table': Sask. NDP leader calls for cooperation at SUMA
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck highlighted concerns around mental health, addictions and infrastructure as she addressed the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) conference.
-
Sask. real estate company that lost investors' millions reaches settlement
The founders of a Saskatoon real estate investment company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses have reached a settlement with Saskatchewan’s financial and consumer watchdog.
-
Guilty pleas entered in beating of mentally ill man on Saskatchewan farm
Two men accused of beating and tying up a mentally ill man on a Saskatchewan farm have pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm.
-
Parts of Sask. could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, dangerous driving conditions: ECCC
Winter weather seemed to be in the rear view mirror for Saskatchewan the past couple weeks, but now Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is forecasting as much as 30 centimetres of snow for some parts of the province.
Vancouver
B.C. court upholds conviction after man argues crowds, claustrophobia led to fatal Costco encounter
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.
-
Relocated seal returns to Greater Victoria after 'astonishing' 204-kilometre trek
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return – after what officials described as an "astonishing" six-day journey.
-
Vancouver Island
Relocated seal returns to Greater Victoria after 'astonishing' 204-kilometre trek
A moulting seal who was relocated after drawing daily crowds of onlookers in Greater Victoria has made a surprise return – after what officials described as an "astonishing" six-day journey.
-
B.C. court upholds conviction after man argues crowds, claustrophobia led to fatal Costco encounter
British Columbia's highest court has upheld a manslaughter conviction against a Vancouver man who shoved a senior outside a busy Costco store, rejecting his argument that the trial judge failed to consider how his claustrophobia and fear of crowds led to the fatal altercation.
-
