BARRIE -- The health unit is reporting a total of 62 lab-confirmed cases in Simcoe Muskoka on Wednesday.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's (SMDHU) medical officer of health, says there are seven new cases since yesterday, including two who are in the hospital.

Dr. Gardner says both who are hospitalized acquired the virus through community transmission, and have pre-existing medical conditions.

The health unit's top doc says the public needs to be aware that this virus is spreading through the community and to take every precaution.

According to the health unit, a dozen people in the region have recovered, and 11 people have been hospitalized.

SMDHU reports four COVID-19 deaths, including an Orillia couple who passed just days apart.

Ontario reported 426 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including four new deaths. The provincial total is now 2,392, including 37 deaths and 689 cases that have been resolved.

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., reported two more deaths among residents Wednesday, for a total of 14. The spouse of a resident has also died.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the two new deaths at Pinecrest were included in the provincial total, or in addition to it.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has said at least 24 staff members are also infected.

With files from The Canadian Press