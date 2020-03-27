BARRIE -- Health officials confirm six new cases in Simcoe Muskoka, bringing the total number of cases in our region to 35, including three deaths.

Dr. Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's (SMDHU) Medical Officer of Health, says," The most recent cases have been milder and not required hospitalization," adding they are all in self-isolation.

SMDHU's top doc says eight people became infected through community transmission. "Everybody needs to take this very seriously and take those precautions that we're speaking of to protect yourself and protect everyone else."

There are 25 new cases reported in York Region, bringing the total there to 137, with one death.

Dr. Gardner says the number of deaths is "cause for concern." He goes on to say, "It speaks to how serious this is."

On Thursday, the health unit confirmed an Orillia woman in her 70s died of the virus, and earlier in the month two Barrie men, both in their 70s, also passed away.

Dr. Gardner says all three had pre-existing medical conditions.

He once again reiterated the need for social distancing, self-monitoring for symptoms, and staying home if possible.

Click here to find an assessment centre near you.

Ontario reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the province now sits at a total of 993.

Eighteen people have now died of the virus in Ontario.