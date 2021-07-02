BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 16 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday and no further deaths.

There are currently 65 active infections, including eight hospitalizations.

The cases listed Friday are in Penetanguishene (5), Bradford West Gwillimbury (3), New Tecumseth (2), Huntsville (2), Barrie (1), Innisfil (1), Wasaga Beach (1), and Bracebridge (1).

The health unit is investigating how most of the new cases became infected.

VACCINATIONS IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

To date, 75.5 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka adults 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 55 per cent of students 12 to 17 have had their first vaccine dose.

The province announced Friday it is accelerating second doses for children 12 to 17 to support a safe return to school in the fall.

Starting Monday morning, children under 18 can book their second shot through the online booking system for the Pfizer vaccine.

Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for the younger age group.

Pop-up clinics are opening in Bradford at the Bob Fallis Arena for anyone 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in Bradford on July 4, 8, 11 and 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Complete information on booking a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the clinics across Simcoe Muskoka is available here.