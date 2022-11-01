Health unit anticipates a 'more severe flu season' this year

Health officials in Simcoe Muskoka anticipate a more severe flu season this year and urge residents to get the shot.

Dr. Colin Lee, an associate medical officer of health, said it's critical to get the flu shot this year "to best protect themselves, their families, the community, and the health care system."

"Low rates of influenza during the past two seasons means our immunity against the flu virus is lower than usual," Dr. Lee said, adding that the risk is higher with reduced public health measures, like masking and social distancing.

The health unit notes that getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent or reduce severe influenza.

"Some individuals are more vulnerable to serious complications and hospitalization from the flu and are encouraged to get the flu shot as soon as possible," said Dr. Lee.

High-risk individuals include pregnant women, seniors in nursing homes or chronic care facilities, anyone 65 or older, children six months to four years old, Indigenous peoples, adults and children six months and older with chronic health conditions, and health care providers.

The health unit notes swine, poultry, and animal shelter workers should get the flu shot to prevent spreading the virus between humans and animals.

The flu shot is available free for residents over six months through primary care providers and at pharmacies for those two years and older.

While the seasonal flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, the flu shot will not protect against COVID-19, "but it will help reduce the risk of getting influenza and COVID-19 at the same time," the health unit stated.