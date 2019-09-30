A head-on collision in Caledon has sent four people to the hospital on Monday evening, one in critical condition.

Provincial police have closed Highway 10 between Olde Base Line Road and Charleston Side Road for the two-vehicle crash that destroyed both vehicles.

A driver of one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries while three other people are being treated in hospital for less severe injuries.

Caledon OPP is investigating and asking motorists to avoid the area.