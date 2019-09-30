Featured
Head on collision sends four to hospital in Caledon
A car is mangled following a head-on collision on Hwy 10 in Caledon on Mon., Sept. 30, 2019 (OPP Central/Twitter)
Published Monday, September 30, 2019 7:21PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 30, 2019 7:37PM EDT
A head-on collision in Caledon has sent four people to the hospital on Monday evening, one in critical condition.
Provincial police have closed Highway 10 between Olde Base Line Road and Charleston Side Road for the two-vehicle crash that destroyed both vehicles.
A driver of one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries while three other people are being treated in hospital for less severe injuries.
Caledon OPP is investigating and asking motorists to avoid the area.