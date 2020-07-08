BARRIE, ONT. -- Have you taken your fish for its annual check-up at the vet?

It turns out there's more to owning a pet fish than just plopping it into a bowl and feeding it.

In fact, Barrie veterinarian Dr. Paul Manesis said just as with other pets, a fish check-up is a good idea.

"Looking at them, seeing how they're breathing, looking at their fins and their eyes, everything like that," the Allandale veterinarian explained.

A typical appointment requires the fish to be sedated, and it's not an easy job because each species responds differently to treatment.

Pet owners should look out for red flags with their fish, such as lesions, red marks, white spots, or if a fish shows it's having a hard time breathing or if it's continually scratching against objects in the tank.

Dr. Manesis said that bringing a fish to the vet could be more cost-effective in the long run, compared to trying to cure it at home.

DOs and DON'Ts

Dr. Manesis highlights the importance of water quality.

"Just like how you feed your dogs and cats every day and clean up after them when they go outside," said the vet. "You have to do that with the tank. You need to be cleaning the tank, doing your water changes at least weekly."

He added that overfeeding fish could be fatal, and could also increase the number of toxins in the tank.

For multiple fish, Dr. Manesis said it's vital to ensure that the tank isn't crowded.

"Overstocking is also a huge problem," he said. "If they don't have their own space, they are going to start fighting for territory, increasing that stress level and cortisol level."

Manesis added that it's not about where you get your fish from, it's how you care for it.

The veterinarian said one of the best things to do before purchasing a pet fish is to research to determine which species is best for you.