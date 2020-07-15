BARRIE, ONT. -- The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating an incident involving police that left a 73-year-old man dead.

Provincial police say they received a call on Wednesday morning about a man assaulting people at a Valu-Mart grocery store on Highway 35 in Minden after allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the store.

According to the SIU, the suspect left the store and was followed by officers to a house on Indian Point Road, east of Haliburton.

"There was an interaction with the man and two officers discharged their firearms," stated the SIU report.

The 73-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sgt. Jason Folz later posted a video on Twitter saying, "The area is safe, and there is no longer a concern for public safety."

Several investigators from the SIU are at the scene on Thursday and reported finding a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol. They also seized the guns from the two police officers involved in the fatal incident.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Meanwhile, the SIU is attempting to contact the man's family.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with further information on this incident to contact them at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an arm's length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.