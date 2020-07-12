BARRIE, ONT. -- At least one bullet was fired in what Barrie Police describe as an act of road rage.

It happened at around 9:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Essa Rd and Mapleview Dr.

A bullet pierced the trunk of the victim’s car. No one was hurt.

Police can’t say what happened just before the gunshot.

They believe the person who fired it may have been driving a black, newer model Hyundai Tucson. The driver is described as a man between 25 and 30 years old with black hair below his ears.

Barrie Police are looking to speak with witnesses and anyone who may have dashcam video of the violence.