Group rallies in Innisfil as 'Freedom Convoy' rolls down Highway 400

A group gathered at the Innisfil Beach Road ONroute Thursday morning in solidarity with the 'Freedom Convoy.'

The group plans on travelling southbound along Highway 400 to meet up with another gathering in Vaughan.

The truckers began a cross-country trip from British Columbia to Ottawa over the weekend, protesting the mandate requiring truckers travelling across the Canada- U.S. border to be vaccinated.

OPP said that motorists travelling along Highway 400, Highway 11 and Highway 401 Thursday through Saturday should prepare for slowdowns.

"The OPP encourages everyone on the roads to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience related to the protest convoy," OPP tweeted Thursday morning.

The #OPP encourages everyone on the roads to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience related to the protest convoy. #ONHwys pic.twitter.com/EfMelD9R2B — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 27, 2022

GO Transit also warns of possible delays due to congested traffic along major routes.