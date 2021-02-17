BARRIE, ONT. -- Test results confirm the first COVID-19 variant case in Grey Bruce.

The health unit reports the infected individual is from another area and is currently self-isolating in Grey Bruce so health officials can monitor the person's progress.

The type of mutation isn't known. Further testing is required to determine if the variant is the UK B-117 that has been most prevalent in Simcoe Muskoka or another strain.

Variants of concern have a higher transmission rate of 50 to 60 per cent, health officials report.

Public health encourages residents to follow the three W's to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Wash hands frequently. Watch your distance, keeping two metres from others. Wear a face mask correctly, covering the nose and mouth.

The health unit says it contacts those who may have been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case following a thorough risk assessment.

Meanwhile, a mass immunization centre at the P&H Community Centre in Hanover is fully operational.

The health centre says the centre offers a model for other mass immunization delivery in large facilities, such as hockey arenas or community halls.