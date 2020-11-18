BARRIE, ONT. -- Infection rates in Grey Bruce continue to climb, with 17 new cases posted on Wednesday.

The region now has 244 cases to date, with 42 active.

The local health unit cautions residents that the current status of green, the lowest stage, on the province's colour-coded COVID-19 zones could change if health guidelines aren't followed, including the 3 Ws, washing hands, watching distance and wearing a mask.

"We have been seeing a deeply concerning trend of a significant increase in the number of cases locally, and in the number of close contacts of these cases," it stated in a release Wednesday.

The province implemented the coloured zones earlier this month, from green to grey, a complete lockdown.

Grey Bruce public health lists the new cases in Southgate, Grey Highlands, Kincardine, Arran-Elderslie and West Grey.

The region has reported no virus-related deaths.