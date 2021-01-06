BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The area has 52 active cases and two patients with the virus in the hospital.

The health unit declared an outbreak at the Sepoy Manor, a retirement home in Lucknow, on Saturday.

The region has managed to keep case numbers low since the start of the pandemic, but this is the second time in four days the health unit posted double-digit cases.

The health unit listed the new cases in Owen Sound, Chatsworth, Hanover, Blue Mountains, Huron Kinloss, West Grey, Meaford and South Bruce.

There are nine probable cases. The health unit defines probable cases as not lab-confirmed but symptomatic and high-risk contacts of active cases. It notes 142 high-risk contacts who are associated with positive cases.

No virus-related deaths have been reported to date.