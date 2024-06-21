BARRIE
Barrie

    • Razor blades found in sandbox at Orillia playground

    A playground in Simcoe County - File Image. (CTV News) A playground in Simcoe County - File Image. (CTV News)
    Police are investigating after several razor blades were found at a playground in Orillia.

    Provincial police say officers were called to a park on North Street Wednesday night after razor blades were discovered in a sandbox area underneath some playground equipment.

    Police say they conducted a thorough search of the entire sand area and found no other sharp objects.

    No injuries or similar incidents were reported to police.

    They ask the public to contact the authorities about any suspicious activity.

