The total burn ban in Muskoka has been lifted.

And that means the fireworks that had been cancelled for Saturday at the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst are back on.

Fire officials downgraded the fire danger rating to high on Tuesday, but there is still no daytime burning allowed.

Town officials say the fireworks could be cancelled once again if the fire rating jumps back up to extreme. They say in that case, the fireworks would be rescheduled for Labour Day weekend.

Officials say it's still best to be cautious with any open flame.