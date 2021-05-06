BARRIE, ONT. -- The Senior Wish Association is holding its first online auction to help grant seniors' wishes in Barrie and the surrounding area.

In collaboration with A Touch of Class, the Senior Wish Online Fundraising Auction will auction donated items, like gift certificates, home décor, antiques, etc.

The funds raised go directly back into ensuring local seniors' wishes are granted.

Thousands of seniors in the Barrie area benefit from the association's programs and initiatives over the past decade.

The deadline to donate a gift card, service, product, antique or collectible is May 22. The event runs from June 2 to June 9.

Donate now, or email the association for more information.