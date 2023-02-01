Grandparents targeted by scammers: OPP

Grandparents are the new at-risk age group.

Not from drugs or drag racing. For scam artists, it's as though seniors have a bullseye on their backs.

Running Feb. 6 through 10, Fraud Prevention Week has the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) raising awareness about the significant increase in emergency-grandparent scams targeting Canadian seniors.

"Fraudsters can be very convincing, whether using advanced techniques with new technology or going back to basics with just a script and a phone. While law enforcement and partners continue to work together to investigate and stop these criminals, we ask for the public's help in connecting with the seniors in their lives, warning them about these scams and encouraging them to report any incidents," said Chris Lynam, director general of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and National Cybercrime Coordination Centre.

"This one conversation could be life-changing."

In 2022, the anti-fraud centre received fraud reports totalling $530 million in victim losses. That was nearly a 40 per cent increase from the unprecedented $380 million in losses in 2021.

Fraudsters target anyone and everyone, particularly the vulnerable and seniors.

In 2022, more than $9.2 million was reported lost to emergency scams, according to the CAFC, a drastic increase from $2.4 million in 2021.

Reports from residents indicate the five provinces most impacted in 2022:

Ontario - over $5.4 million in reported losses;

Alberta - over $1.1 million in reported losses;

Quebec - over $732,000 in reported losses;

British Columbia - over $322,000 in reported losses;

Manitoba - over $313,000 in reported losses.

It is estimated that only 5-to-10 per cent of victims report scams and fraud to the CAFC or law enforcement.

"Fraudsters prey on our emotions and our caring nature. By falsely claiming to be a loved one in trouble, scammers exploit our fears and defraud our seniors out of thousands of dollars every day across this province," said Det. Super. Dominic Chong, director of Financial Crime Services, Anti-Rackets Branch & Serious Fraud Office with the OPP.

"I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to educate themselves and the seniors in their family about grandparent scams. The best protection against this type of fraud is awareness and education,"

An emergency scam includes variations called "grandparent scams."

Scammers use urgency and the manipulation of emotions to extort money from victims. In these scams, fraudsters cold call seniors on landline phones, claiming to be a grandchild, family member, law enforcement officer or lawyer calling on behalf of their loved one.

They will say that the person's loved one was involved in an emergency situation, such as a collision, charged by law enforcement, legal peril, being sick or injured, etc. They demand the senior provide payment immediately for supposed bail, legal fees, fines or other amounts "owed" to stop the family member from going to jail or to get them released from custody.

The fraudsters isolate the victims by informing them that there is a court-imposed gag order and that they are forbidden from discussing the matter.

The victims are directed to attend their financial institution to withdraw the requested amount in cash. The fraudsters will then send someone to pick it up from the victim's home or have the victim send the money via courier services.

There have also been reports of victims paying with cryptocurrency.

Take action