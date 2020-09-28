BARRIE -- A Bowmanville man faces impaired driving charges after a golf cart collision in Kawartha Lakes.

According to Provincial police, officers responded to a private property north of Fenelon Falls, just before 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Following an investigation, police say 43-year-old Jason Todish was arrested and charged with Operation While Impaired.

No injuries were reported.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Lindsay court on November 19.