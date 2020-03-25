BARRIE -- Essential services remain open at Georgian Mall in Barrie.

According to the latest direction from the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the following stores located inside the mall are open to the public:

  • Shoppers Drug Mart
  • Lenscrafters
  • Showcase
  • Pearle Vision
  • Bank of Montreal

The situation around the pandemic is fluid and can change at any time. RioCan suggests calling ahead to ensure the service is open before leaving home.