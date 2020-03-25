BARRIE -- Essential services remain open at Georgian Mall in Barrie.

According to the latest direction from the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the following stores located inside the mall are open to the public:

Shoppers Drug Mart

Lenscrafters

Showcase

Pearle Vision

Bank of Montreal

The situation around the pandemic is fluid and can change at any time. RioCan suggests calling ahead to ensure the service is open before leaving home.