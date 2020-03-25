Georgian Mall opens essential services stores only
Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:48PM EDT
BARRIE -- Essential services remain open at Georgian Mall in Barrie.
According to the latest direction from the province to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the following stores located inside the mall are open to the public:
- Shoppers Drug Mart
- Lenscrafters
- Showcase
- Pearle Vision
- Bank of Montreal
The situation around the pandemic is fluid and can change at any time. RioCan suggests calling ahead to ensure the service is open before leaving home.