Georgian College plans to open a new $30-million research and innovation centre for students.

The 56-thousand square foot facility will produce engineering technology and environmental graduates that the college says will be in demand.

“We will have graduates that do fill a void” says Georgian College’s Kevin Weaver.

Heather Steeves is with Georgian College and says one of the most unique technologies for research at the centre is the anechoic chamber.

“It’s used to test devices to find out what kind of radio waves, like wi-fi, how that would affect things,” she says. “You could probably call this a think tank space. Students can come in here and they can collaborate with each other and students from other departments.”

The centre is about 90-percent complete.

The new advanced technology, innovation and research centre at Georgian College is scheduled to open in the fall.