BARRIE, ONT. -- Georgian College will receive a $33,476 grant from the federal government for ongoing COVID-19-related research.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Georgian to contribute to the fight against COVID-19," said Dr. Mira Ray, Director of Research and Innovation at Georgian.

The feds announced 52 research institutions, including Georgian College, would get close to $28 million in research infrastructure support through the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI).

The college, in partnership with 360 Technology and Innovation Group Inc., is developing a state-of-the-art mobile COVID-19 screening station that would build on 360 Technology's current monitoring platform.

The mobile screening station allows for on-site testing and includes thermal scanning, digital screening, and a contact tracing application, to name a few.

"This system will help businesses provide safe environments for their employees and customers, and in doing so, can help manage community outbreaks," Ray said.

The project will take place over six months, with a prototype expected to be available to local businesses and communities by summer 2021.