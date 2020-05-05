BARRIE -- Honda Canada has joined forces with Georgian College to create personal protective equipment (PPEs) for local front-line workers.

The PPEs will be distributed to Stevenson Memorial Hospital and long-term care homes in Alliston.

The automotive manufacturing plant is using 3D technology typically used to print car parts to create over 450 face shields for medical staff during the pandemic.

The Alliston plant is one of five Honda facilities in North America refocusing production to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Honda facilities across the province have donated over 45-thousand PPEs, including gloves, face shields, N95 masks, and other protective gear to Ontario hospitals.