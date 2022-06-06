Georgian College president retires and reflects on last decade
After 10 years, CEO and President at Georgian College, MaryLynn West-Moynes, will retire this month.
"I'm excited about the next journey in my life," she said.
West-Moynes has been working in post-secondary education at various colleges and universities since 1985.
"l loved absolutely every moment of it, but at some point, you gotta grow up and stop going to school every day," she said about her decision to retire.
West-Moynes came to Georgian College in 2012 and said many moments have made her proud over the past decade, including the Peter B Moore Advanced Technology Centre opening and the nursing degree program at the Owen Sound Campus.
"We were able to prove that it wasn't right that students couldn't get a degree in their own community, and there was such a shortage of nursing degree graduates in the province."
She noted the pandemic and all of its challenges, adding how it helped the college quickly move into a digital innovation strategy.
"Our students have learned how to be more digitally savvy, so have our faculty and staff. Where we were 26 months ago and how we delivered remotely is so different today."
West-Moynes said the college had grown tremendously over the last 10 years, especially with international students.
"We are working hard to understand better, and accept more different nationalities, different people, different individuals, and build on the respect so we can have a sense where everyone who comes here feels like they belong."
More than all the memories she'll cherish, West-Moynes pointed to one thing she would "miss the most."
"It's the people."
West-Moynes' last day at the college is scheduled for June 16.
She plans to travel to Spain and the cottage and continue being highly engaged in the community throughout her retirement.
