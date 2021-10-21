Georgian College president sets sights on retirement after nearly a decade

Barrie, Ont. -

Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes is planning her retirement after nearly a decade as Georgian College's president.

West-Moynes started at the Barrie school in 2012, and during her tenure, 37 new programs were added, including the latest stand-alone nursing degree.

"Being Georgian's President and CEO has been and will continue to be until my last day in office, a true highlight of my career," said West-Moynes.

West-Moynes started her career at Durham College as a faculty member before becoming a strategic architect in the creation of Ontario Tech and then president of Mohawk College in Hamilton.

She plans to retire in June 2022.