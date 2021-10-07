Georgian College to offer new stand-alone four-year nursing program

Barrie, Ont. -

Nursing students will soon have the option to enroll in a new stand-alone four-year program at Georgian College.

On Thursday, the province approved Georgian College to offer its first Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree.

"By allowing colleges and universities to have stand-alone degrees, our government is increasing choice and reducing barriers to access high-quality, local education for our students," said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

"Having this option available in our community gives students more choice to study locally, right here at home," said Doug Downey, MPP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte.

Georgian College President and CEO Dr. MaryLynn West-Moynes said the move would provide students with the opportunity to complete a "highly sought-after degree" in the community.

"Georgian is well-positioned to offer all four years of a truly exceptional Honours Bachelor of Science Nursing degree program with some of the latest in high-fidelity nursing simulation lab technology and highly skilled faculty," the college's president noted.

The province previously announced $564,308 to help increase enrolment in nursing education programs at Georgian College and support the training of 62 new practical nursing students.

Georgian College will welcome the first cohort of new nursing students starting in September 2022.