Georgian College celebrated the contributions of local businessman and philanthropist Peter B. Moore with the unveiling of signage in his honour at the Barrie Campus on Thursday.

The Peter B. Moore Advanced Technology Centre was made possible thanks to the support of many funding partners at all levels of government as well as individual and corporate donors.

Moore made a significant donation to the project in 2014.

“Peter’s recent investment in this building takes what’s possible for our students, local businesses and our community to a whole new level,” said MaryLynn West-Moynes, President and CEO of Georgian College.

The $30 million facility opened in November 2018. It features computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and geographic information system labs as well as a dedicated telepresence room, anechoic chamber, electrical lab and technical project space.

The centre is home to the first engineering, environmental sustainability and computer science degrees in central Ontario

“It is here where, through meaningful collaboration, Georgian students, faculty and partners are turning employer challenges into opportunities, new ideas into businesses, and are pushing boundaries and innovating so that new products and services can be scaled-up and commercialized,” said West-Moynes.

Moore is the founder and CEO of Moore Packaging. His family was on hand to take part in the celebration and to tour the building.