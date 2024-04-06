Georgian College hosts Royal Tea Party to raise funds for grieving children

Georgian College held a Children's Royal Tea Party Saturday to raise money for the Season's Centre for Grieving Children.

Seventy-five children attended the event, which included various enchanting activities such as royal makeovers, crown and wand making, a tea-time lunch, and a royal parade.

"This is something really nice and unique that allows the children to come in and be a princess, be a prince, be royal for the day, feel important and feel special," says Event Coordinator Mackenzie Kruiderink.

"A lot of these kids have been through a lot. They've had a loss."

The event was organized by event management students at Georgian College. Each year, they host an event for a local charity.

This year, they aimed to raise over $5000 for the Season's Centre.

"I think it's an experience for the students to grow and learn about their future career, but it's also a way to interact with the community and support charitable organizations," says Season's Centre for Grieving Children Managing Director Rowley Ramei.

"The fact that children are helping children just warms my heart."

The event also included raffle prizes donated by various organizations and businesses from around the community.