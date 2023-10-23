Georgian College celebrates massive milestone at fall convocation

Nearly 700 college students walked across the stage at Sadlon Arena in Barrie on Monday to receive their diplomas.

Georgian College announced an exciting milestone and achievement as the school officially hits 100,000 graduates in the alumni community.

"We're in seven campus communities. We started with very humble beginnings in 1967; look where we are now in 2023. We're going to continue to grow and make a positive impact on our communities," said Georgian College President Kevin Weaver.

Weaver said graduates in the alumni community work in 86 countries worldwide.

Georgian College President Kevin Weaver and four graduates pose in front of the 100K alumni sign at Sadlon arena in Barrie, Ont., on Mon., Oct. 23, 2023. (CTV News/Molly Frommer)

"You think of the size of the alumni that have been impacted in, and we've been impacted by, through the world… it's just a staggering number, and it just shows how significant Georgian is and Georgian College is across the globe," said Weaver.

He adds that the college is aware of the labour shortages in various sectors, and officials want to help fill the gaps.

"We're stepping up to the challenge. We are bringing in as many students as we can to help solve those labour challenges, and we're seeing some positive signs with an uptick in enrolment again this fall," the college president said.

Weaver said one thing that has not changed over the years is the school's engagement with the community at large to ensure it's offering programs that matter the most now.

The graduation ceremonies will continue on Tuesday, with close to 1,500 students graduating from various programs.