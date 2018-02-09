

CTV Barrie





Georgian College has decided to cancel the Homeopathy Program following some public opposition.

The college was planning on offering the three year diploma program this fall.

"In the interest of the prospective students who submitted applications for the program, the college will offer the option to withdraw their application or transfer it to another Georgian program," the college said in a statement issued Friday.

Barrie physician Dr. Chris Giorshev, who is the chair of the Ontario Medical Association section on chronic pain, had voiced opposition to the program. He wrote a letter to the Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Development, Georgian's board of directors and president calling it a pseudo-science.

Created in 1796 by German physician Samuel Hahneman, Homeopathy is based on the theory "like cures like." The theory is a substance that causes the symptoms of a disease in healthy people would cure similar symptoms in sick people.

Georgian College says it will work with applicants to find alternative programs that meet their needs.