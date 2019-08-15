

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police charged an 81-year-old man after a collision in Georgian Bluffs.

Grey Bruce OPP says an SUV and car collided on Stone School Road on Wednesday evening. One of the vehicles struck a hydro pole.

No one was injured. Hydro One had to be called to repair the pole.

Police say the senior driver is accused of making an unsafe turn.

He faces a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.