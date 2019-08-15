Featured
Georgian Bluffs man, 81, charged for causing collison that damaged hydro pole
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 12:14PM EDT
Police charged an 81-year-old man after a collision in Georgian Bluffs.
Grey Bruce OPP says an SUV and car collided on Stone School Road on Wednesday evening. One of the vehicles struck a hydro pole.
No one was injured. Hydro One had to be called to repair the pole.
Police say the senior driver is accused of making an unsafe turn.
He faces a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.