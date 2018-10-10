Georgian Bay General Hospital recently launched a fundraising campaign to upgrade patient rooms.

Through the “Adopt-A-Room” program the hospital is hoping donors will help cover the costs of much needed renovations to 48 rooms containing more than 60 beds.

Many patient rooms have not been upgraded since they constructed in 1976 and require new walls, furniture, sinks and toilets.

An $8,000 donation will cover the renovation costs of one room.

More than 20 rooms have been adopted so far.

With the hospital operating at 100 per cent occupancy, the renovations will be done one room at time.