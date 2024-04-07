Generals blank Colts in Game 6

The Barrie Colts have been eliminated from the OHL Playoffs.

Despite forcing Sunday's Game 6, the Colts got blanked 3-0 by the Oshawa Generals in front of 3,994 fans at Sadlon Arena.

"One thing we knew we could control was an effort and give them our best shot," said Colts head coach Marty Williamson. "We grinded hard and got a couple of wins, but it wasn't enough to get a win in the series."

In Game 5, the Generals could not solve Sam Hillebrandt despite firing 47 shots on goal. But in Game 6, all they needed was four, as Luca D'Amato's point shot found its way through to open the scoring for the Generals just over five minutes into the opening frame.

Oshawa would also get a second-period goal from Luke Torrance and an empty-netter to cap off the series-clinching victory.

Chris Grisolia appeared to get Barrie on the board with six minutes left in the third, but the goal was immediately waved off as it was deemed that the Colts centre had kicked the puck in.

That was as close as the Colts would get to solving Generals goaltender Jacob Oster, who stopped all 32 shots he faced and was named the game's first star.

"[The Colts] really put up a fight," said Oster. "It was hard for us at times, but it feels great to finally close it out."

The Generals will face the Ottawa 67's in the second round of the playoffs, while the Colts will hold their exit interviews on Monday.