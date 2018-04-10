

The price of gas in the Barrie area is expected to jump six cents this week.

GasBuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague says a four cent a litre hike will likely arrive in Barrie, the GTA and Kitchener on Wednesday.

That hike would bring the average cost of gas in Barrie to about $1.30 per litre.

"It looks like the fears last week on the markets about a trade war between the U.S. and China are now over and oil is now resuming its upward trajectory,” he says. “Looks like another two cents potentially for Thursday"

Gas stations are switching over to their summer fuel blend, which is more expensive.

“The fact is that prices for fuel have nowhere to go but up and it looks like were headed towards a very expensive summer, likely the most expensive we’ve seen in about a decade.”

McTeague says prices will likely climb near $1.40 a litre.