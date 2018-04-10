Featured
Gas prices expected to jump six cents this week in Barrie
A person selects a high grade of fuel in Toronto after gasoline prices rose overnight on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:14PM EDT
The price of gas in the Barrie area is expected to jump six cents this week.
GasBuddy.com analyst Dan McTeague says a four cent a litre hike will likely arrive in Barrie, the GTA and Kitchener on Wednesday.
That hike would bring the average cost of gas in Barrie to about $1.30 per litre.
Gas Price �� #Toronto #GTA #LdnOnt #Hamilton #Ottawa #Niagara #KW #Guelph #Barrie and most of #Ont to ��a 4 CENT A LITRE HIKE Wednesday April 11 (to 133.9 cpl in the #GTA)— Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) April 10, 2018
"It looks like the fears last week on the markets about a trade war between the U.S. and China are now over and oil is now resuming its upward trajectory,” he says. “Looks like another two cents potentially for Thursday"
Gas stations are switching over to their summer fuel blend, which is more expensive.
“The fact is that prices for fuel have nowhere to go but up and it looks like were headed towards a very expensive summer, likely the most expensive we’ve seen in about a decade.”
McTeague says prices will likely climb near $1.40 a litre.