As the first program of its kind in Canada, the town of Innisfil’s Uber transit is a talker.

In 2017, the town teamed up with the ride-sharing network to offer rides to residents instead of traditional transit like buses, and it has been widely successful.

A recent survey found the program has a 70 percent satisfaction rate.

Councillors will decide on Wednesday night whether to keep the program and what changes should be made if they do.

Town staff is considering raising the flat rate for a ride by one dollar, and the possibility of adding more flat fee destinations.

If Councillors vote to continue with the Uber transit program tonight, the new fares will come into effect next month.