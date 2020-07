BARRIE, ONT. -- Riders will be able to continue to take the bus for free in Orillia until the end of August.

The city announced it is extending free transit until August 31. Regular fees will resume on September 1.

Transit pass holders who bought a monthly transit pass for April, May and June can redeem the passes for September, October and November.

Transit passes can be exchanged by appointment at the Orillia City Centre between August 1 and September 30.