BARRIE -- Four teenagers accused of breaking into a home in Innisfil armed with knives are facing serious charges after their arrest.

South Simcoe Police say the teens broke into the home on Saturday afternoon and threatened the two people inside before allegedly stealing three dogs.

The victims managed to escape and call 9-1-1.

When officers arrived, they found four teenagers, two males and two females, allegedly with the dogs, and placed them under arrest.

Police say the four accused and the victims knew each other.

The teens face multiple charges, including robbery, break and enter, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

All of the accused were released with a future court date.