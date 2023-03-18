Four people taken to hospital in crash on Highway 89, near Cookstown, Ont.

Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 89 near Cookstown, Ont. Saturday morning.

Simcoe County Paramedics say they were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 89, west of 5th Sideroad, at around 10 a.m.

Two patients were taken to a local hospital, and two more patients were airlifted to Toronto area hospitals.

Paramedics said the status of their injuries is unknown as of this time.

The stretch of Highway 89 near 5th Sideroad is expected to remain closed for several hours while police continue their investigation.