Four people taken to hospital in crash on Highway 89, near Cookstown, Ont.
Four people have been taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 89 near Cookstown, Ont. Saturday morning.
Simcoe County Paramedics say they were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 89, west of 5th Sideroad, at around 10 a.m.
Two patients were taken to a local hospital, and two more patients were airlifted to Toronto area hospitals.
Paramedics said the status of their injuries is unknown as of this time.
The stretch of Highway 89 near 5th Sideroad is expected to remain closed for several hours while police continue their investigation.
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
'Nothing that anyone has reported' shows election results impacted by Chinese interference: U.S. Ambassador
The U.S. Ambassador to Canada says the question of whether or not foreign election interference is happening is less important than whether it's been successful, and he hasn't seen any proof that alleged interference attempts by China in Canada's elections have managed to affect the results.
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
Eco-friendly glass exists but it’s complex to make, researchers say
A new study shows researchers have developed another way to create biodegradable glass, but there are still barriers to mass manufacturing it.
Atlantic
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Two injured after three vehicle collision near Broadway, N.S.
Two people are injured after a pickup truck collided with a small SUV and another pickup truck near Broadway, N.S. Friday evening.
Montreal
-
-
Suspect in Rosemont killings charged with 3 counts of 2nd-degree murder
The teenager who was arrested on Friday after three of his family members were stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood was charged with three counts of second-degree murder Saturday morning. Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said Arthur Galarneau, 19, will appear by videoconference in the Montreal courthouse.
-
Range of emotions for residents facing relocation over smelter in Rouyn-Noranda
An announcement this week that some 200 families would be relocated from a Rouyn-Noranda neighbourhood contaminated by smelter pollution was met with anxiety and concern for those who will be moved out.
Ottawa
-
Power restored after Hydro One outage affects thousands in eastern Ontario
A major Hydro One outage knocked out power to thousands of customers, including some Hydro Ottawa users in the city's east end, for about an hour Saturday.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Cloudy with flurries in the afternoon in Ottawa
Another cloudy day is in store for Ottawa with a couple centimetres of snow in the forecast.
-
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
Suspect at large after deadly overnight shooting in Mississauga
A man is dead and another man remains at a trauma centre after an overnight shooting outside a bar in Port Credit.
-
Picking up a passenger at Toronto Pearson Airport? How to avoid an $85 ticket
An Ontario man was shocked to get a notice for an $85 fine for trespassing after picking up a relative at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Kitchener
-
Revellers take over Marshall Street in Waterloo for St. Patrick’s Day parties
What started as a rainy, quiet morning turned into a sea of green as thousands gathered on Marshall Street in Waterloo Friday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
-
Police respond to weapons incident in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said there is no concern for public safety, after they investigated reports of a weapons incident in the Bricker Avenue area of Waterloo Friday night.
-
Winter storm tracking towards Waterloo region, up to 10 cm of snow possible
Despite the start of spring being just days away, Mother Nature is set to bring another winter blast to the region with Environment Canada warning up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall over the weekend.
London
-
Fatal collision closes section of Charlottesville Road 10: Norfolk County OPP
Norfolk County OPP is investigating a fatal collision where a vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
-
Vehicle crashes into natural gas installation, section of Commissioners Rd closed
Commissioners Road West is closed in both directions west of Wonderland Road after a vehicle left the road and hit a natural gas installation.
-
As Thames Pool faces permanent closure — another London, Ont. pool also at flood risk
An online campaign to save Thames Pool from permanent closure is gaining momentum, however, CTV News London has learned that another public pool near the river faces similar risks from fluctuating water levels.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.
Windsor
-
Third drive-thru break-in in Chatham, Ont. this month
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a safe was stolen from a local business when someone smashed in the drive-thru window to get inside.
-
One person arrested during St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program: Windsor police
Windsor police say officers inspected 320 vehicles during their St. Patrick’s Day RIDE program Friday night.
-
Woman caught driving nearly double speed limit in LaSalle
LaSalle police charged a woman with stunt driving Friday after she was clocked speeding nearly double the limit.
Calgary
-
Calgary teenage girls sample the political life
A group of Calgary teenage girls got a taste of the political life Friday.
-
Mayerthorpe man faces charges following seizure of 52 trail research cameras
A Mayerthorpe man faces charges following the seizure of 52 stolen trail cameras.
-
Roughnecks throw a St. Patrick's Day party at the 'Dome as they defeat Rush 11-6 in front of 17K fans
The biggest St. Patrick's Day party in the city was at the Saddledome Friday night, as 17,444 fans watched the Calgary Roughnecks defeat the Saskatchewan Rush 11-6.
Saskatoon
-
Harry Bailey set to close for two years
A Saskatoon swimming pool is just days away from undergoing major construction.
-
'It’s very exciting': Blackstrap glamping resort set to open this summer
Glamorous camping, known as glamping, is coming to Blackstrap Provincial Park this summer.
-
'They saved lives that day': 2 Saskatoon men given Award of Merit from fire department
Two Saskatoon men were recognized for their actions that saved lives in late 2022.
Edmonton
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Mayor of Kamloops, B.C., accused of 'blatant untruths' by group of councillors
Councillors in Kamloops, B.C., say the city's mayor is spreading “misinformation” about why he made changes to several committees recently, removing elected officials and installing residents from the community.
-
B.C. K-12 school support staff ratify new 3-year contracts
More than 40,000 school support staff in British Columbia have ratified new contracts.
-
Nearly 2M bees imported to Vancouver Island from New Zealand
Some 1.75 million bees from New Zealand are acclimatizing to Canada's climate on a farm in North Oyster, Vancouver Island.