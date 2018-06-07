Featured
Four Orillia schools were under a hold and secure after a fight
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 5:16PM EDT
Police placed four schools in Orillia in hold and secure after several people were injured during a fight.
The OPP was called to Matchedash Street North on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report about three people being cut with an edged weapon.
Two males and a female received minor injuries, but refused medical treatment. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.
As a precaution, Orillia Secondary School, Twin Lakes Secondary School, Orchard Park Public School and Lions Oval Public School were placed under a hold and secure.
That hold and secure has since been lifted.
Police are looking for a suspect, but a description was not released.
The investigation is going.