Police placed four schools in Orillia in hold and secure after several people were injured during a fight.

The OPP was called to Matchedash Street North on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report about three people being cut with an edged weapon.

Two males and a female received minor injuries, but refused medical treatment. The suspect was gone when officers arrived.

As a precaution, Orillia Secondary School, Twin Lakes Secondary School, Orchard Park Public School and Lions Oval Public School were placed under a hold and secure.

That hold and secure has since been lifted.

Police are looking for a suspect, but a description was not released.

The investigation is going.