

CTV Barrie





Four local polling stations will have extended voting hours because of today’s hold and secure orders in Bradford and Orillia.

Elections Ontario made the decision to extend the hours at Poll 033 and 034 in Simcoe North, and Poll 006 and 008 in York-Simcoe.

South Simcoe police initiated hold and secure orders at Chris Hadfield Public School, St. Angela Merici Catholic School and W.H. Day Elementary School for most of the day.

It was a precautionary measure taken while officers arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in Barrie earlier this week.

In Orillia, four schools were put under hold and secure because of a fight.

Simcoe North Poll 033 and 034 will be open until 9:25 p.m. York-Simcoe Poll 006 will be open until 11:25 p.m. and Poll 008 will be open until 9:55 p.m.