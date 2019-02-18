

CTV Barrie





Bracebridge OPP officers were forced to use a spike belt to stop a motorist on Friday and damaged four cruisers in the process.

Police say that just before 2 p.m. they were called to assist a driver on Highway 11 south in Bracebridge and after a short interaction, the driver sped off.

Police pursued the vehicle as it exited onto Cedar Lane near Highway 117, refusing to pull over for officers.

The spike belt was used to stop the vehicle before it entered a school zone, and the four police cruisers sustained minor damage.

No one was injured.

A 47-year-old Bracebridge man faces multiple charges including impaired driving, resisting arrest and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He had his licence suspended and vehicle impounded.