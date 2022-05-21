Former Miss Midland has maiden voyage as Georgian Legacy

The Georgian Legacy, formerly known as the Miss Midland, had its maiden voyage under its new identity on Sat. May 21, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie) The Georgian Legacy, formerly known as the Miss Midland, had its maiden voyage under its new identity on Sat. May 21, 2022 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News Barrie)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver