

Rob Cooper with files from CTV News Toronto, CTV Barrie





Warmer temperatures and melting snow on Friday caused widespread flooding and a messy start to the weekend for many in the region.

Ice jams on the Humber River resulted in significant flooding in the Community of Bolton - located in the Town of Caledon - which forced dozens of people from their homes as of Saturday morning.

“We’re trying to get the ice off the river itself,” said Allan Thompson, the mayor of Caledon during an afternoon press conference.

“We’re bringing in other assets and equipment to move the ice off the river so that we can get the water back to where it needs to be.”

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, the water levels had dropped to a point where all roadways had dried.

Officials told CTV News that all but 12-15 families would be able to return to their homes by the end of Saturday night.

In the Alliston area, roads were the issue. Three roadways remained closed as of Saturday afternoon, including a section of the 15th Side Road between the 11th Concession and the 13th Concession.

Only the 9th Line is closed in Innisfil as town workers continue to pump water off the roads after the Friday melt.

“We've got one pump operational, but with the unpredictable weather it's kind of put us a little bit behind, but we're trying to stay proactive and stay well ahead here,” said an employee from the Town of Innisfil.

As crews continue to remove excess amounts of water, police are warning drivers to stay off closed roads as they may become stranded.

“If somebody takes a chance, if it gets to the point where you know they're unable to make any communication they could be trapped there for hours before somebody comes upon them,’ said Sgt. Aaron Arnett of the OPP.

Police are reminding drivers that they can be charged with driving on a closed road.