The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a flood warning for Muskoka, Parry Sound and Haliburton.

Water levels and flows in local lakes and river will remain high following significant snow melt and rainfall that moved across the area.

Approximately 30-40mm of rain fell across the region in the last 24 hours with another 10mm forecast for Saturday.

Several roads in Bracebridge, Huntsville and Minden are closed as a result of flooding.

Provincial police have been busy rescuing people from their homes and stranded on washed out roads.

It is expected that lower-lying portions of known flood-prone roads along river courses will be impacted to various degrees as lake/river levels increase over the weekend and into next week, the MNRF said in its statement.

Residents are advised to monitor weather conditions and to stay clear of rivers and streams.

The Ministry says the warning will remain in place until Wednesday, April 24.