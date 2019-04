Huntsville OPP rescued a couple just after 7:30 a.m. Friday morning after their vehicle became trapped on a flooded roadway. The incident happened on Aspdin Road, located just north of Skeleton Lake.

OPP used a boat to rescue the couple, who escaped uninjured. Officials were able to recover the vehicle and tow it out of the flooded area. The road was not closed at the time, but officials confirm it now is.

Police are warning the public to check road conditions before they head out and to obey all traffic signs.