The torrential downpour we received over the past 24 hours caused some flash flooding in parts of our region.

Penetanguishene saw water levels rise through the town’s main street, eroding a major road construction site.

The town has been working on the road through the downtown since April repaving and replacing water and sewer infrastructure.

Mayor Gerry Marshall says the recent flooding shouldn’t put road construction crews behind schedule because of all the long, dry summer days we’ve experienced, saying, “We’re actually ahead of schedule.”

Some businesses along the road are left dealing with the aftermath of the rain.

One dental office had so much flooding it had to close temporarily.

Town officials in Penetanguishene say they are willing to help residents and businesses who were impacted by flooding.

The rain also hit the Muskoka area. A McDonald’s parking lot in the Southgate Plaza in Bracebridge quickly turned into a pond on Tuesday making it difficult for vehicles to ‘drive-thru.’

In some areas, the rain was as much as three feet deep, according to customers.

The streets of downtown Huntsville were flooded, and Gravenhurst residents say heavy rain filled the ditches across town.