Winter arrived early across central and southern Ontario with a blanket of heavy, wet snow on Friday morning.

Many woke up and had to scrape off the car before heading out on the first day of November with two to four centimetres of snowfall and slushy, wet roads.

Throughout southern Ontario, power lines suffered the most damage during last night's blustery storm.

High winds downed hydro lines across several areas in the region.

The City of Barrie clocked wind gusts at 90km/h in the early morning hours.

Power was knocked out in Barrie's east end to nearly 1,500 homes and businesses.

Hydro One reported the winds caused outages for 98,000 customers across the province overnight.

Environment Canada is forecasting more snow throughout the day for parts of central Ontario. An additional five to 15 centimetres could accumulate on Friday into the weekend.