Advertisement
Barrie News | Local Breaking | CTV News Barrie
Fire marshal probing suspicious fire in Clearview
Published Friday, June 5, 2020 10:31AM EDT
Interior damage from suspicious fire in Clearview, Thurs. June 4, 2020 (Roree Payment/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a suspicious fire in Clearview.
Fire crews were called to an abandoned home on Mowat St N between Prescott Dr and Nottawasaga 27/28 Sideroad at about 11 p.m. Thursday.
Clearview’s fire chief says no one was hurt, but the damage to the home is extensive.
RELATED IMAGES