Firefighters in Orillia are investigating after a small fire broke out in a townhouse unit.

It happened in a main floor unit of a complex on West Street North around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters say the blaze did not spread to any other units.

Preliminary findings point to a pot left unattended on the stove as the cause.

One person was home at the time of the fire, and got out before crews arrived.

"On arrival, we encountered heavy smoke coming from the unit, the occupant was out on arrival, crews involved a fire on the main floor and we are investigating at this time," sayss Orillia Fire Acting Captain Jeff Balkwill.

They were sent to hospital as a precaution to be treated for possible smoke inhalation.