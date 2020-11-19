Advertisement
Fire erupts at property in Adjala-Tosorontio
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 7:56AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 7:58AM EST
Fire crews battle a structure fire in Adjala-Tosorontio on Concession Road 3 Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020. (Adjala-Tosorontio Fire/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Firefighters are battling a structure fire as heavy plums of smoke billow into the sky in Adjala-Tosorontio.
Flames erupted at the property on Concession Road 3 near Cindy Lane Thursday morning.
More to come.