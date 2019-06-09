

CTV Barrie





An Angus family has lost everything a fire tore destroyed their mobile home Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire on Second Street just before 10 p.m. and found the home fully involved.

No one was home at the time.

Flames spread to neighbouring homes, causing damage to the paneling.

Essa fire Chief Cynthia Ross Tustin told CTV News the fire started on the front porch and the cause is believed to be electrical.

“The home is a total loss,” said Ross Tustin adding there is nothing suspicious about the blaze.

EFD station 1 & 2 committed at a working structure fire. No one home, fire under control. pic.twitter.com/tCJlvXq7up